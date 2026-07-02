Thanjavur man arrested under Pocso Act

TIRUCHY: A 37-year-old man was arrested under the Pocso Act for attempting to sexually abuse a 17-year-old girl in Thanjavur on Thursday (July 2) wee hours.
Prabhu of Tiruvidaimarudur, a habitual drunkard, was sitting in front of his house on Wednesday night when the girl was crossing his house.
Soon, drunk Prabhu pulled the girl into a secluded place and attempted to sexually abuse her. As the girl raised an alarm, her relatives came to her rescue.
They manhandled Prabhu and handed him over to the Natchiyarkoil police.
The police registered a case under various sections and arrested him. On Thursday, he was produced before the court and lodged in prison.