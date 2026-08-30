Thanjavur horticulture farm to develop high-yield fruit crops

She also inspected the horticulture crops like dragon fruit and other rare fruits and their maintenance. She also inspected the mother plant preservation and nurseries for various cultivable areas. She asked the officials to allocate 0.65 ha of land for developing high-yield horticulture crops and distribute them to farmers and farm owners.

Joint director (Horticulture) Sakthivel, assistant director Muthamizhselvi and others accompanied the Collector.