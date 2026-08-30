Thanjavur horticulture farm to develop high-yield fruit crops

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur District Collector R Revathi conducted an inspection at the State horticulture farm in the district on Saturday and asked them to develop high-yield fruit crops.
The District Collector inspected the farm at Marungulam in Thanjavur, where horticultural and tropical crops are developed in an area of 10.77 hectares and inspected the ongoing cultivation and research work undertaken at the farm.
She also inspected the horticulture crops like dragon fruit and other rare fruits and their maintenance. She also inspected the mother plant preservation and nurseries for various cultivable areas. She asked the officials to allocate 0.65 ha of land for developing high-yield horticulture crops and distribute them to farmers and farm owners.
Joint director (Horticulture) Sakthivel, assistant director Muthamizhselvi and others accompanied the Collector.