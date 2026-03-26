Thanjavur: Headmistress suspended after dance video at TVK event goes viral

CHENNAI: A 58-year-old headmistress from Pinnaiyur in Thanjavur district has been suspended after a video of her dancing on stage during a Women’s Day celebration organised by TVK went viral on social media.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, Krishnaveni, headmistress of the Panchayat Union Primary School in Sankaranatharkudikadu, was also holding additional charge at the Panchayat Union Primary School in Vellathevan Viduthi.
She had participated in a Women’s Day event organised by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in Orathanadu a few days ago, where she was seen dancing to a song of actor Vijay on stage.
The video, recorded by those present at the event, was widely circulated on social media, drawing attention.
Subsequently, Pattukkottai District Elementary Educational Officer Mathiyazhagan issued orders placing her under suspension.