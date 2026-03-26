Thanjavur: Headmistress suspended after dance video at TVK event goes viral

According to a Daily Thanthi report, Krishnaveni, headmistress of the Panchayat Union Primary School in Sankaranatharkudikadu, was also holding additional charge at the Panchayat Union Primary School in Vellathevan Viduthi.

She had participated in a Women’s Day event organised by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in Orathanadu a few days ago, where she was seen dancing to a song of actor Vijay on stage.