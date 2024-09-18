Thanjavur fisherman dies after falling from boat during squall

CHENNAI: A fisherman died after falling into the sea while fishing from a fibreglass boat at the Mallipattinam Fishing Harbor in Thanjavur on Monday, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

The deceased identified as Aravind (22) from Adirampattinam, Thanjavur, was married and has a child.

On Monday around 11 am, a group of three fishermen, including Palani Vel (48), Vijay (28), and Aravind (22), set out to fish approximately four nautical miles from the shore. While they were fishing, an unexpected squall caused Aravind and Vijay to fall into the sea.

Fishermen from a nearby boat quickly rushed to help and managed to rescue Vijay, but they could not find Aravind. Later, on Tuesday morning, Aravind's body was found in the Pudupattinam coastal area and was subsequently brought ashore.

Aravind's body was sent to the Peravurani Government Hospital for a post-mortem exam.

Following the incident, a case was registered with the Sethubavachatram Coastal Security Group .

The police are conducting an investigation.