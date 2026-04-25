Thanjavur father waits for daughter’s murderer to leave jail, hacks him to death

On Saturday, the father, along with three relatives, caught Ajith at his home asleep and hacked him to death. All the four surrendered before the Ammapettai police immediately after.

Ajith (29) was in love with Punniyamurthy’s daughter P Kavya (26), a resident of Mela Kalakkudi near Thanjavur and a temporary teacher at Government AD Welfare Primary School in Alangudi. Although both belonged to the same community, Kavya’s parents were opposed to her relationship with Ajith, who was a painter in the same locality. They fixed her alliance with a relative on November 23 last year.