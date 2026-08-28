Thanjavur farmers stage protest against bribe-seeking officials

The Farmers Grievances Redressal meeting in Thanjavur, chaired by Collector R Revathi, saw various issues being raised. The farmers demanded not to release water from Mettur on September 1 as the samba cultivation is not favourable at this moment.

While the discussions were on, a section of farmers charged that the water resource department officials have been demanding Rs 10,000 as a bribe for dredging the vandal sand, and they demanded that the Collector curb the menace.

Suddenly, a group of farmers headed by Kakkarai R Sukumaran, State Vice President of Federation of Tamil Nadu Farmers Associations, moved forward and staged a sit-in protest in front of the Collector.