Thanjavur farmers protest dropping of bridge project

The proposed bridge is expected to provide a shorter and safer route for residents, who currently have to travel an additional 25 km to reach nearby places. The stretch is also considered accident-prone.

According to the protesters, a pavement across the Vettaru, Vadavaru and Jambukaviru canal is currently used by pedestrians. People from over 40 villages, including Allur, Alsalur, Varagur, Ammayagaram, Kallaperambur, Chithraikudi and Alakudi, have been demanding a bridge to ease their commute and reduce the travel distance to 5-10 km.