Thanjavur farmers protest dropping of bridge project

TIRUCHY: Residents and farmers from over 40 villages in Thanjavur district staged a protest on Monday, demanding that the State government revive the Rs 42-crore elevated bridge project across the Thenpermbur barrage, which was announced by the previous DMK government but subsequently cancelled by the TVK regime.
The proposed bridge is expected to provide a shorter and safer route for residents, who currently have to travel an additional 25 km to reach nearby places. The stretch is also considered accident-prone.
According to the protesters, a pavement across the Vettaru, Vadavaru and Jambukaviru canal is currently used by pedestrians. People from over 40 villages, including Allur, Alsalur, Varagur, Ammayagaram, Kallaperambur, Chithraikudi and Alakudi, have been demanding a bridge to ease their commute and reduce the travel distance to 5-10 km.
The residents submitted a petition to then Chief Minister MK Stalin on June 16, 2025, during a meeting in Thanjavur, seeking the bridge. Stalin subsequently announced the Rs 42-crore project and assured them that funds would be sanctioned in the following Budget session.
However, following the change of government, the TVK regime cancelled the proposal. Repeated attempts by residents to approach officials and ministers to revive the project yielded no response, prompting them to stage Monday's protest.