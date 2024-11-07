Thanjavur farmers oppose new veterinary hospital 2 km away

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur farmers with their cattle blocked the road in protest on Wednesday condemning the shifting of the veterinary hospital 2 km away from the present location.

A veterinary hospital that has been functioning at Veppathur village near Kumbakonam for the past 20 years has been catering service to over 10 villages in and around Veppathur village.

Since the particular hospital was functioning in a temporary building, the villagers had been demanding a permanent infrastructure. Based on the request, a site was identified in the village and steps were being initiated to build a new building.

However, the officials dropped the new building plan at the identified site and planned to establish one at Thiruvisanallur which is more than 2 kilometres away. Irate by the officials’ decision, the residents from Veppathur and the adjacent villages along with their cattle assembled at Kallanai-Poompuhar Main Road and blocked vehicle movement.

On information, Thiruvidaimaruthur Tahsildar Pakkiaraj and DSP Raju rushed to the spot and held talks with agitating members. Upon assurance by the officials, the people dispersed from the spot.

Traffic in Kallanai- Poompuhar was affected for more than an hour.