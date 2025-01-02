Thanjavur farmers demand crop damage assessment and compensation

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur farmers on Thursday staged a protest demanding proper crop damage assessment and compensation by holding the damaged crops due to recent heavy rains.

The farmers from Chithirakudi, Kalvirayanpettai, Rayanthur, Sidhaya, Gunamangalam, Vairaperuma, Ayyasamypatti, Mrudhakusi and Thiruvenka Udayanpatti came to the Thanjavur Collectorate on Thursday with the damaged crops and staged a protest in the premises.

They said the crops in the milking stage had been damaged due to the heavy downpour in the previous month. They said that more than 50 per cent of crops had been damaged and this would result in poor yield.

“We have spent at least Rs 35,000 per acre and most of us had lost the crops, so the agriculture and revenue department officials should immediately assess the damage and initiate steps to get proper compensation,” the farmers said.

They also said that apart from the rains, the crops were damaged by wild boars in the Kallaperambur lake area. They appealed to the district administration to initiate steps to prevent the straying of wild animals in the fields.

Meanwhile, the protesting farmers said that there is a need for water for irrigation in the region. Since the Mettur dam is almost full, the government should release water for irrigation. They warned of a protest from January 6 at Boothalur for the release of water.