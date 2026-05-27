Thanjavur: Farmers continue to oppose crop loan waiver announcement

TIRUCHY: Farmers continued to protest in Thanjavur on Wednesday, demanding the complete waiver of crop loans.
The members of the Confederation of Farmers Associations, headed by state vice-president Sukumaran, assembled in front of the Thanjavur Collectorate, raised slogans against the State government for failing to fulfil the promise made to them in the election manifesto.
They also demanded that the State government write off all crop loans without any condition, and initiate steps to control the fertiliser prices. The farmers also asked the State to initiate legal steps to prevent Karnataka from constructing the Mekedatu dam.
Speaking to reporters, Sukumaran said, "Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, during his election campaign, had promised a total waiver of the loans by farmers who own up to five-acre land and a 50 per cent waiver for those who possess more than five acres. But after assuming office, the Chief Minister had failed to keep up his words."
He also said that the farmers are disappointed that the loan waiver would not apply to the jewel loans. "The government should withdraw the earlier announcement and make a fresh order as per the poll promise; otherwise, the protests will be intensified across the state," Sukumaran said.