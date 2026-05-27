Thanjavur: Farmers continue to oppose crop loan waiver announcement

The members of the Confederation of Farmers Associations, headed by state vice-president Sukumaran, assembled in front of the Thanjavur Collectorate, raised slogans against the State government for failing to fulfil the promise made to them in the election manifesto.

They also demanded that the State government write off all crop loans without any condition, and initiate steps to control the fertiliser prices. The farmers also asked the State to initiate legal steps to prevent Karnataka from constructing the Mekedatu dam.