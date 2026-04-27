Thanjavur: Farmers’ body seeks postponement of Cauvery panel meet

In a statement, the association’s state general secretary Sami Natarajan stated that Assembly elections are under way in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry, with vote counting scheduled for May 4, and hence conducting the meeting at this time would not be appropriate.

He said the CMA’s 50th meeting is scheduled to be held to monitor the monthly release of Cauvery water as per the Supreme Court’s final order, which mandates 177.25 tmc ft of water annually to Tamil Nadu.

The authority is responsible for ensuring water sharing among Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Puducherry as per the court’s directions.