Thanjavur farmer protests against insurance firm for failing to release accident compensation

TIRUCHY: A Thanjavur farmer staged a protest against an insurance firm for failing to release the insurance claim despite the court ordering it 11 years back.
Sources said, P Ramu (50), a farmer from Keezhavasal in Tiruvarur, was proceeding to Koradacherri by his bicycle in 2011, and a motorcycle hit him, in which Ramu sustained severe injuries and was undergoing treatment for several days. A case was registered by the Koradacherri police, and the case was in progress in the Thanjavur court. In 2024, during the Lok Adalat, the committee ordered the United India Insurance firm to disburse a compensation of Rs 50,000 along with 7.5 per cent interest.
However, even after the order 11 years ago, Ramu was not given compensation by the firm. The frustrated Ramu came to the insurance firm's premises at Gandhiji Road in Thanjavur and commenced a sit-in protest to release the claim. He also raised slogans against the insurance firm.
While speaking to reporters, Ramu’s advocate Kalaivanan said that Ramu has been fighting for compensation for all these years. The insurance firm fails to give a prompt response to the delay in releasing the claim despite repeated attempts by Ramu.
Kalaivanan also said that the Lok Adalat directions should be strictly followed, but this particular insurance firm has been failing to release the compensation to many litigants. “If the compensation is not released, we need to approach the court again,” Kalaivanan said.