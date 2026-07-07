Thanjavur farmer protests against insurance firm for failing to release accident compensation

However, even after the order 11 years ago, Ramu was not given compensation by the firm. The frustrated Ramu came to the insurance firm's premises at Gandhiji Road in Thanjavur and commenced a sit-in protest to release the claim. He also raised slogans against the insurance firm.

While speaking to reporters, Ramu’s advocate Kalaivanan said that Ramu has been fighting for compensation for all these years. The insurance firm fails to give a prompt response to the delay in releasing the claim despite repeated attempts by Ramu.

Kalaivanan also said that the Lok Adalat directions should be strictly followed, but this particular insurance firm has been failing to release the compensation to many litigants. “If the compensation is not released, we need to approach the court again,” Kalaivanan said.