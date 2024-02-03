Thanjavur farmer got patta name changed after 35 years

CHENNAI: Almost after 35 years, a farmer from Thanjavur district got a patta document registry after filing a petition in the Makkaludan Mudhalvar program, a press release said.

Chandrasekaran despite several attempts for patta years ago heaved a sigh of relief on Saturday.

In the previous regime, the farmer gave a petition during a camp to change the name in the legal document of the land, but to no respite.

During the recent, Makkaludan Mudhalvar program, it was held on December 12, 2023, in the respective tahsildar office. He filed a petition for the same.

Within three days, the name has been changed, noted an official release from the government.

To enable faster and easy reach of government services to the public, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin launched the Makkaludan Mudhalvar program in the Coimbatore district in December.

The camps have been conducted in the corporations, panchayats, municipalities, and town panchayats in the State, the release said.

Petitions regarding several issues including new electricity co