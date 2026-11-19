TIRUCHY: The competitive exam aspirants from Thanjavur on Wednesday appealed to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Library Committee to provide proper facilities and an adequate number of books for better preparation for competitive exams.
The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Library Committee headed by its chairman Jothimani, visited the Thanjavur district library and interacted with the visitors. During the visit, the officials addressed the grievances of the visitors.
A woman among the visitors, who has been preparing for a competitive examination, appealed to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Library Committee to construct a separate library for the aspirants preparing for competitive examinations.
The aspirant also urged the committee to initiate measures to ensure adequate facilities in the library are in place. She also raised concern over the lack of adequate sources for preparing for competitive exams. Another aspirant appealed to the committee to provide internet facility in the library and proper basic amenities, including toilets.
The committee, which heard the public grievances, assured them that an internet facility would be provided within the next 15 days. The Committee chairman, Jothimani, assured availability of enough books within a month to prepare for competitive exams. District Collector R Revathi and other officials were also present.