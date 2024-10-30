Thanjavur District Consumer orders bank to release insurance claims of ryots

CHENNAI: Thanjavur District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum on Tuesday ordered the Central Cooperative Bank to disburse the crop insurance claims to the tune of Rs 16.20 lakh to as many as 14 farmers.

According to sources, the farmers from Kadambankudi and Aimbathumel Nagaram in Tiruvaiyaru had insured their crops through Primary Agriculture Extension officers in 2017-18 and their crops withered away after water from Mettur was not released promptly despite monsoon rains failing.

When the farmers from the locality appealed for insurance, they were denied and so a group of farmers — Padmanaban, Janani, Alamelumangai, Saminatha Gunaseelan, Jayapal, Kandavel, Murugesh, Rajive Gandhi, Balasubramanian, Raja, Muruganandam, Panneer Selvam, Porutselvi and Kanda Arasu -- approached the Thanjavur Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum and filed a case.

On Tuesday, Chairman D Sekar who heard the case, ordered the Central Cooperative Bank to disburse an insurance claim of Rs 16.20 lakh to all the 14 farmers including a sum of Rs 10, 000 for expenditure. Subsequently, the order copy was handed over to the farmers.