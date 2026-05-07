Thanjavur court convicts Andhra man in bonded labour case involving boys aged 10 and 13

The FIR was registered at Vallam police station on June 29, 2024. The children were secured and initially placed in a home in Tamil Nadu before later being shifted to a home in Andhra Pradesh.

The court noted that the accused had absconded during the course of proceedings. According to the prosecution, he was later traced and secured with the help of the Anti-Child Trafficking Unit after a non-bailable warrant remained pending for months. Trial in the case commenced on April 15, 2026 and concluded within a month.

Rejecting the defence argument that there was no written agreement proving bonded labour, the court observed that the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act itself recognises that such arrangements may exist even without written documentation.

The court, however, acquitted the accused under Section 14 of the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act after holding that duck rearing does not fall under the list of prohibited occupations notified under the law.