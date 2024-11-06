Thanjavur court awards 3-yr jail for former fisheries official for fund fraud

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur court awarded three-year imprisonment to a retired official Subbuaraj from the fisheries department for misappropriating funds on Tuesday.

In 2005, the DVAC team registered a case against five officials who were involved in irregularities during the construction of houses for fishermen.

During the investigation, the team found that the fisheries department officials had misappropriated funds to the tune of Rs 22.50 lakh while purchasing materials worth Rs 4.42 crore.

Four officials except Subburaj passed away during the trial and Magistrate Shanmuga Priya who was hearing the case awarded imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 to Subburaj is aged 70 now.