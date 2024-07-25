Thanjavur councillor, residents stage protest over persisting civic issue

TIRUCHY: Claiming that the civic administration failed to fulfil any basic amenities in the ward, a council member from AMMK staged a roadblock protest in Thanjavur on Wednesday. It is said that a sewage pumping station is located at Vilar Road and whenever there is a power shutdown, the sewage water used to overflow to Muniyandavar Colony and stagnates causing health issues.

Since the condition has been prevailing for a month, the council member V Kannukkiniyal put forth the issue to the civic administration but it is yet to be rectified. On Wednesday, Kannukkiniyal along with the residents from her ward assembled at Mary’s Corner bridge and blocked the vehicle movement for more than half an hour.

South police and civic officials rushed to the spot and pacified the council member and assured to rectify the issue. Subsequently, they dispersed from the spot. Later, the civic staff cleared the seepage of sewage water into the streets.