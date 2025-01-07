Thanjavur Corporation cleanliness workers stage protest

TIRUCHY: Cleanliness workers in Thanjavur City Corporation on Monday staged a protest for various demands including on-time distribution of their wages, safety gear and termination of tender to the present firm.

According to the protesting workers, there are as many as 422 sanitary workers on contract in the Thanjavur city corporation.

The corporation has handed outsourcing of cleanliness works to SR Enterprises but the firm has failed to pay the PF for the past two years as per the terms and conditions.

As per GO 62, the private firm should disburse a daily wage of Rs 754 to the cleanliness workers and Rs 792 for the drivers but the company has failed to provide the actual wage.

They demanded the termination of the contract with SR Enterprises.

Despite the repeated protest, the private firm failed to provide the wage on the 5th of every month. Sometimes, the wages are given between 15 and 20 every month.

“The supervisors appointed by SR Enterprises threaten the workers and the Corporation Commissioner and the Mayor fail to heed our appeals”, said Kaliyaparumal, Sanitary Workers Union coordinator. He said that the union has decided to hold a relay protest for the demands.