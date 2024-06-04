Thanjavur cops nab 2 for making ugly remarks on woman commissioner

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur police on Monday registered a case against two persons including a contractor for spreading ugly remarks against the woman commissioner.

It is said, when the Thanjavur Corporation Commissioner Maheswari was working as Kancheepuram Municipal Commissioner, Sudarmani, a Municipal Contractor from Kancheepuram had reportedly misused the funds sanctioned for some projects.

This led to Maheswari terminating her contract with the municipality and ordered an inquiry. Subsequently, Maheswari was appointed as the Commissioner of Thanjavur. In an act of vengeance, Sudarmani spread slanderous remarks against the Commissioner on social media and even threatened her with dire consequences.

All the remarks on social media were also shared by Sudarmani’s friend Balu, who hails from Mannargudy. On seeing this, Commissioner Maheswari lodged a complaint against Sudarmani and Balu with Thanjavur West police.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against the duo under various sections including IPC 509 (Insulting the modesty of Women). Further investigations are on.