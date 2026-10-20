Thanjavur Collector's office staffer kills old woman, steals gold to repay online rummy debts

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old temporary employee at the Thanjavur District Collector's office has been arrested for allegedly murdering a 60-year-old woman and stealing her gold jewellery to repay debts incurred through online rummy gambling near Valangaiman in Tiruvarur district.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the victim, Kalaiselvi, was living at Papanasam Uthani Main Road near Valangaiman. She was reportedly sleeping at home on Saturday night (October 17) when an unidentified person attacked her on the head and killed her. Gold jewellery worn by the woman was also stolen.
Police received information about her body on Sunday evening and rushed to the spot. The district Superintendent of Police and a police team conducted an investigation with the help of sniffer dogs and forensic experts.
During the investigation, Arivumani, a local resident who worked as a temporary employee at the Thanjavur Collector's office, reportedly joined the police team and pretended to help them identify the culprit.
However, his behaviour and contradictory statements raised suspicion among investigators. Police subsequently questioned him separately, during which he allegedly confessed to the murder. He was arrested following the inquiry.
Police said Arivumani had developed a habit of playing online rummy and lost lakhs of rupees, leaving him burdened with substantial debts.
Unable to find a way to repay the money, he allegedly planned to kill Kalaiselvi, who lived alone, and steal her jewellery.
The police have recovered the stolen jewellery from the accused and are continuing their investigation into the case. The incident has caused a stir in the area.