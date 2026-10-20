Thanjavur Collector's office staffer kills old woman, steals gold to repay online rummy debts

Online rummy debts led to murder, police investigation reveals

During the investigation, Arivumani, a local resident who worked as a temporary employee at the Thanjavur Collector's office, reportedly joined the police team and pretended to help them identify the culprit.

However, his behaviour and contradictory statements raised suspicion among investigators. Police subsequently questioned him separately, during which he allegedly confessed to the murder. He was arrested following the inquiry.

Police said Arivumani had developed a habit of playing online rummy and lost lakhs of rupees, leaving him burdened with substantial debts.

Unable to find a way to repay the money, he allegedly planned to kill Kalaiselvi, who lived alone, and steal her jewellery.

The police have recovered the stolen jewellery from the accused and are continuing their investigation into the case. The incident has caused a stir in the area.