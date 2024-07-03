Thanjavur cleanliness staff protest against bus crew for being disallowed free travel

TIRUCHY: Cleanliness workers staff from Thanjavur staged a roadblock protest on Tuesday condemning the TNSTC bus crew who refused to allow them to travel from the bus stand to their respective workplace and the two transport staff were transferred for being negligent in their duty.



According to the agitating staff, most of them particularly the women workers used to reach the old bus stand from far-off villages and go to the Medical College on daily duty.

However, for the past few days, the bus crew refused to allow them to travel.

On Tuesday, the workers boarded the bus and the bus crew had reportedly asked them to get down and even used abusive words on them.

Soon, the workers gathered at the old bus stand and staged a protest in front of the bus stand.

Kumbakonam Division Transport Department Managing Director Mahendra Kumar issued a transfer order to conductor Jesudhas for his abusive words and timekeeper Raja for his negligence in duty.