Thanjavur Class 10 girl gets answer copy with 101 marks

TIRUCHY: A Class 10 student from Thanjavur who secured 91 marks in the Tamil subject was shocked when the copy of the exam paper in which re-totalling was applied had a score of 101 marks. The student has applied for the revaluation of her paper on Wednesday.
In an interesting episode of carelessness in public exam evaluation, a Class 10 girl from Kumbakonam studying in a government-aided school in the locality had obtained 91 marks in Tamil in the results that were out a few weeks back. The girl who expected centum in the subject applied for re-totalling soon after the results. She had also applied for a copy of her exam paper. However, on receipt of the paper, the girl was surprised that she was awarded 101 marks.
According to the mark allotment sheet, the question-wise total was 15 + 21 + 65, which tallied as 101. The page-wise mark also added up to 101 (56 + 38+ 7). However, the teachers who entered the total mark mentioned it as 91.
“I had put in so much hard work and was confident of scoring centum in all papers. But I could score only 486. Frustrated over this, I applied for a re-totalling and a copy of the exam paper for Tamil in which I got 91 marks," the girl told the reporters while applying for the re-evaluation at the office of the Joint Director of Examination, in Thanjavur.
She said that she had a perfect score in all the questions, but in the section of five-mark questions, the teachers who evaluated it had given seven marks each for two answers. This was verified by the scrutiny officer and even accredited by the chief examiner. “The names of the teacher and the examiners are mentioned in the answer script, but out of respect, I do not want to mention their names," the girl said.