Thanjavur Class 10 girl gets answer copy with 101 marks

In an interesting episode of carelessness in public exam evaluation, a Class 10 girl from Kumbakonam studying in a government-aided school in the locality had obtained 91 marks in Tamil in the results that were out a few weeks back. The girl who expected centum in the subject applied for re-totalling soon after the results. She had also applied for a copy of her exam paper. However, on receipt of the paper, the girl was surprised that she was awarded 101 marks.

According to the mark allotment sheet, the question-wise total was 15 + 21 + 65, which tallied as 101. The page-wise mark also added up to 101 (56 + 38+ 7). However, the teachers who entered the total mark mentioned it as 91.