Thanjavur-Cholapuram bypass opens for traffic; NHAI commences collection of toll

TIRUCHY: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) commenced the collection of toll fees at the Thanjavur-Vikravandi bypass as the Thanjavur-Cholapuram stretch opened for traffic, on Friday.

According to the sources, the construction works for the Thanjavur–Vikravandi bypass (NH 45 C) for 164.28 km covering Panruti, Neyveli Archgate, Vadalur, Sethiathoppu and Kumbakonam, commenced at an estimated cost of Rs 3,517 crore in three phases in 2018.

Accordingly, the Vikravandi-Sethiathoppu stretch on Thanjavur-Cholapuram at 47.84 km was scheduled as phase 1, and the Sethiyathoppu to Cholapuram covering the distance of 65.97 km scheduled as phase 2 was undertaken while Cholapuram to Thanjavur Arulmigu Mariamman Temple bypass to a distance of 50.47 km came under phase 3.

As part of this project, as many as 70 Road Over Bridges, five Rail Over Bridges, two bypasses, and three toll booths were designed along the entire stretch. As the works of two phases were completed, the NHAI commenced the toll collection at the toll booth located at Vembukudi near Papanasam on Friday and the stretch has been opened for public transport.

While speaking to reporters, the Project Director (NHAI) Selvakumar said, “As the Thanjavur-Cholapuram section on the Thanjavur–Vikravandi stretch was completed and was opened for the public, the toll collection was commenced. We have asked the officials to expedite the completion of the Cholapuram-Sethiathoppu and Sethiathoppu-Vikravandi sections and open it for the public at the earliest,” Selvakumar said.

Meanwhile, the residents and the social activists appealed to the NHAI to start the collection of toll fees after the completion of the entire stretch of Thanjavur to Vikravandi.