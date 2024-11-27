Thanjavur boy held after 13-yr-old girl delivers

CHENNAI: A 13-year-old girl delivered a baby girl in Thanjavur and a 15-year-old boy was arrested under Pocso Act on Tuesday.

The boy was sent to the government observation home. The minor village girl from Thanjavur, who studying in Class 9 had complaints of abdominal pain for the past few days and her parents took her to the Thanjavur Raja Mirasudar Government Hospital.Pocso Act

The doctors diagnosed her and informed them that she was pregnant.

On Monday, she delivered a baby girl and the parents inquired and the girl informed that a Class 10 boy had misbehaved with her. The boy was arrested.