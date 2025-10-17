Thanjavur: AIADMK protests against slow procurement process

TIRUCHY: AIADMK cadres on Thursday staged a protest in Thanjavur against the slow procurement process across the delta region.

The cadre led by the former Food Minister R Kamaraj, who converged at Orathanadu, said that the ruling DMK is an anti-farmer party and they would never care for the farmers and never respect their hard work, and so, the government is not keen on prompt procurement of paddy across the region. They raised slogans against the DMK government and claimed that the farmers would teach them a fitting lesson in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Kamaraj said, the harvested kuruvai paddy is seen heaped in front of every DPC, and the rains had already started, and this would certainly damage the paddy stocks. It is time the government ensures prompt procurement of paddy to save the delta farmers.

Referring that there are 906 DPCs have been opened in the Delta region, Kamaraj said, more than 50 per cent of DPCs never procure paddy presently due to the shortage of gunny bags and manpower shortage. “Each DPC should procure 5,000 bags of paddy every day and move them immediately to the godowns but it is not done, and so the paddy stocks are lying in the open air and being damaged by the rains,” he said.

He pointed out that the previous AIADMK government led by J Jayalalithaa and Edappadi K Palaniswami had never acted against the farmers and gave a standing instruction of procuring paddy up to 22 per cent moisture condition, and added that the farmers’ issues would be resolved after 2026 as AIADMK would form the government in Tamil Nadu.