Thanjavur AIADMK functionary booked under POCSO

CHENNAI: An AIADMK functionary accused of sexually harassing a schoolgirl near Pattukkottai in Thanjavur district was arrested under the POCSO Act.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, Deepan (33), who was made joint secretary of the opposition party's IT wing in Thanjavur south recently, allegedly sexually harassed a Class 12 female student of a government school in Pattukkottai.

Based on a complaint filed by the student at the Pattukkottai Women's Police Station, an investigation was conducted and a case was registered against the AIADMK functionary. Following this, he was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, produced in the Pattukkottai Criminal Magistrate Court, and remanded in custody, the report added.