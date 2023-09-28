Thanjai woman killed as mobile phone explodes while charging in service shop

TIRUCHY: A woman died after her mobile phone exploded as she was using it while charging at Papanasam in Thanjavur on Wednesday.

It is said, P Gokila (33), a resident from Visithra Rajapuram village near Papanasam in Thanjavur, has been running a mobile service centre in the locality after the demise of her husband Prabakaran.

On Wednesday, Gokila was speaking on the mobile while charging and the mobile phone by using an earpiece. Suddenly, the mobile phone had reportedly exploded and fire engulfed the entire shop and Gokila also sustained severe burn injuries.

Soon, the neighbours ran to the shop and doused the fire after fighting for an hour.

They also rescued Gokila but she had succumbed by then. Soon people passed on the information to the Kabisthalam police who rushed to the spot and retrieved the body of Gokila and sent it to Papanasam GH.