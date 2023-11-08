Thanjai TWAD official killed as cow hits bike

TIRUCHY: An Executive Engineer from Thanjavur TWAD Board was killed after a stray cattle ran amok and he lost the control of his bike on Monday late hours.

It is said, Tamil Selvan (59), resident from Thanjavur Medical College road and executive engineer of Thanjavur TWAD Board was proceeding to his house on Monday late hours after his duty.

When he was nearing Thanjavur Medical College road, a stray cow that was moving in the middle of the road ran amok suddenly and Tamil Selvan who tried to negotiate his bike lost control and hit a wall.

On seeing this, the public ran to the spot and rushed Tamil Selvan the Medical College hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries despite treatment.

Based on the complaint by Sarguna Sarsona, wife of Tamil Selvan, Thanjavur Town Traffic Intelligence police registered a case and are investigating. The social activists are planning to organise a protest against the civic body insisting them to impound the stray cattle along the roads.