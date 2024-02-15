Thanjai teacher booked under Pocso Act for sexually abusing Class 8 girl

TIRUCHY: A government school teacher from Thanjavur, who has gone absconding, was booked under Pocso Act on Wednesday for sexually abusing a Class 8 girl.

Tamilarasan (37), a resident of Kurichi near Thirupananthal, working as a graduate teacher of English at Government High School in the same locality was said to be sexually abusing a Class 8 girl student on February 6.

The girl passed on the information to her parents who lodged a complaint with Thirupananthal police on Tuesday evening. The police registered a case under various IPC sections and Pocso Act and were searching for the teacher who had gone absconding.

Meanwhile, a complaint was sent to the Thanjavur Child Line officials, who after inquiry approached education department officials.

Tamilarasan was later suspended on Wednesday.