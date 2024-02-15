Begin typing your search...

Thanjai teacher booked under Pocso Act for sexually abusing Class 8 girl

The girl passed on the information to her parents who lodged a complaint with Thirupananthal police on Tuesday evening.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|15 Feb 2024 12:15 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-02-15 00:15:12.0  )
Thanjai teacher booked under Pocso Act for sexually abusing Class 8 girl
X

Representative image

TIRUCHY: A government school teacher from Thanjavur, who has gone absconding, was booked under Pocso Act on Wednesday for sexually abusing a Class 8 girl.

Tamilarasan (37), a resident of Kurichi near Thirupananthal, working as a graduate teacher of English at Government High School in the same locality was said to be sexually abusing a Class 8 girl student on February 6.

The girl passed on the information to her parents who lodged a complaint with Thirupananthal police on Tuesday evening. The police registered a case under various IPC sections and Pocso Act and were searching for the teacher who had gone absconding.

Meanwhile, a complaint was sent to the Thanjavur Child Line officials, who after inquiry approached education department officials.

Tamilarasan was later suspended on Wednesday.

Thanjavurgovernment school teachersexual abusesexual assaultPocso Actteacher abuse studentThirupananthal policeThanjavur Child LineTamil Nadu
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X