Thanjai tea stall owner held for trying to sexually torture 14-yr-old boy

TIRUCHY: A tea stall owner from Kumbakonam was arrested under Pocso Act for attempting to sexually torture a 14-year-old boy on Tuesday. Kamal Basha (53), a resident from Masjith Nagar near Cholapuram in Thanjavur has been running a tea stall in the same locality. He was said to be offering tea and other eatables to a 14-year-old boy who has been studying in Class 9 in the neighbourhood. On December 3, when the boy went to the tea stall as usual, Kamal Basha took him to the banks of Manniyaru near Maharajapuram and forced him to have sex with him. However, the boy managed to escape and informed his father who lodged a complaint with Cholapuram police. A case was registered under various IPC sections and Pocso Act and the police arrested him after a detailed inquiry. Further investigations are on.