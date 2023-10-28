Thanjai Smart City: AMMK seeks white paper

TIRUCHY: Alleging mishandling of funds in the Smart City project in Thanjavur, AMMK functionaries submitted a petition with the Corporation Commissioner demanding to issue a white paper on the expenditure.

AMMK functionaries, led by Deputy general secretary and former MLA M Rangasamy approached Corporation Commissioner R Maheswari and stated that the Smart City project works were not properly handled and there are several unwanted spending in the project.

People have been raising complaints about the execution of the project and so the civic administration should release a white paper about the expenditure, they demanded.

Stating that the underground drainage project has not be built as per the design leading to stagnation in several streets, they asked the civic administration to inspect and rectify the faults.