Thanjai senior citizens get double life term for sexually abusing two girls

TIRUCHY: A Thanjavur court on Friday awarded a double life term to two senior citizens for sexually abusing two girls. Selvam (65) and Murugan (60) from Melakaveri in Kumbakonam took two girls, aged 8 and 9, to the banks of the Cauvery on March 16 by offering chocolate and sexually abusing them.

The girls managed to escape from captivity and narrated the horrific incident to locals. The public caught hold of the accused and handed them over to the Kumbakonam police.

Based on a complaint by the parents, the police registered a case under various IPC sections and Pocso Act and arrested the duo on March 17 and the case was heard by the Pocso special court in Thanjavur.

Judge Sundarajan who conducted the hearing awarded a double life term and a fine of Rs 10,000 to both Selvam and Murugan. The judge also recommended a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the victims.