Thanjai residents complain against garbage dumping

TIRUCHY: Residents from Tirukattupalli in Thanjavur on Monday, approached the District Collector and submitted a petition against the Town Panchayat administration for dumping garbage at Kudamurutti river.

According to the residents, despite there being a regulation for the segregation of garbage, a private firm that has been outsourced for waste management has been dumping the garbage into Kudamurutti river near the bore well that has been used for drinking water purposes.

The private firm, not only dumps the garbage near the bore well but also, burns it frequently which results in the contamination of water flowing in the irrigation canals as well as polluting the groundwater which is been utilised by four villages in the Town panchayat. The residents who submitted a petition with the Collector Deepak Jacob, told the reporters that they had raised the issue with the Town Panchayat administration but they were not bothered about the complaint.