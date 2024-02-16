Thanjai police arrest eight-member gang

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur police arrested a gang comprising eight persons for murdering a history-sheeter in broad light recently.

On March 1, 2021, M Sathish Kumar (27) of Reddipalayam near Thanjavur murdered Manikandan from the same area, severed the head, placed it in front of the Sabthakanniamman temple and threw the trunk on the railway track. He was later arrested and recently had come out on bail.

On February 13, Sathish Kumar after appearing before the court had gone to the Medical College to visit his friend, who was undergoing treatment. In the name of negotiations, a gang took him to a tea stall and murdered him before escaping from the spot. On Thursday, the police arrested eight members of the gang from a hideout.

The arrested were identified as Duglous Mani (33), Stalin (34) of Nanjikottai, Muthukumar (27), Alexander (25) of Pillayarpatti, Guruprasad (25) of Manojipatti, Mottai Mani 934) of Reddipalayam and Senthil Kumar (36) of Thanjavur Medical College area. The police also recovered lethal weapons.