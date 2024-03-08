Thanjai maternity centre crosses1,000 deliveries; staff feted

TIRUCHY: With zero maternal mortality, the Maternity Child Care Centre (MCCC) functioning in Thanjavur city has assisted 1,000 deliveries and the civic administration hailed the doctors, paramedical staff by distributing certificates of appreciation on Thursday.

Sources revealed that Thanjavur City Corporation controls four UPHCs at Kallukulam, Karanthai, Maharnonbu Chavady and Srinivasapuram.

This apart, the Thanjavur administration had established the MCCC on March 4, 2023, within Corporation limits through which the lists of mothers-to-be were maintained and continuously monitored. Officials said, apart from the medical advice, the MCCC provided neonatal care. For as many as 42 days on-time advice was also given to the mothers and treatments were given based on the requirement.

Through continuous care, as many as 1,274 deliveries have been conducted from March 2023 until now without maternal mortality.

On Thursday, Mayor Shan Ramanathan, Commissioner Maheswari and City Health Officer (CHO) Dr Subash Gandhi visited the UPHC and appreciated the doctors and para-medical staff and distributed certificates of appreciation to everyone.

“The MCCC maintained a nutrition and vaccination chart for each pregnant woman and the medical team provided utmost care when the women developed labour pain and this made zero maternal mortality possible,” said the CHO Subash Gandhi.