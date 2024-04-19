Thanjai man held for inflicting injuries on daughter

TIRUCHY: A man who tortured his four-year-old daughter by inflicting cigarette burns and tearing with blade was arrested at Athirampattinam in Thanjavur and the girl has been taken care of at the home and has been undergoing treatment on Thursday.

Balasubramaniam (31) and Sivaranjani (28) have a four-year-old girl and the former is said to be a habitual drunkard and was not going for work properly.

So recently Sivaranjani went to Malaysia as a maid leaving the child with Balasubramaniam. It is said, he was in the habit of torturing the girl and video recording it and sending it to Sivaranjani whenever he needed money. On Wednesday, Balasubramiam who made a video call to Sivaranjani had reportedly injured the girl with a blade. A shocked Sivaranjani contacted her neighbours and asked them to rescue the girl.

Soon, the neighbours with the help of social activists complained with Athirampattinam police who registered a case against Balasubramaniam arrested him, and rescued the child.

During the interrogation, Balasubramaniam confessed to torturing the girl by asking his wife to return home.

Subsequently, the police handed over the girl to a children’s home, and was being treated for the injuries. Balasubramaniam was produced before the court and lodged in the prison.