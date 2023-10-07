Thanjai man gets Rs 756 cr in account, reverted within hours

TIRUCHY: Shortly after a similar incident in Chennai, a Thanjavur youth on Friday received Rs 756 crore in his bank account. But it was reverted back soon.

Ganesan (29), from Veera Udayanpatti near Boothalur in Thanjavur district, on Thursday received an SMS from Kotak Mahindra Bank stating that his account was credited Rs 756 crore. Shocked, Ganesan approached the home branch of the bank and showed the message he received. The bank officials then sent him back and checked the balance in the ATM centre. But the account balance had returned to the original amount soon after that.

“I had a Rs 15,000 balance in my Kotak Mahindra bank account and on Thursday night, I sent Rs 1,000 to one of my friends. Then, I received the message from the bank stating that I had a balance of Rs 756 crore in the account. On Friday, I went to the bank and showed the SMS and they asked me to go out and inspect the balance and asked that they would call me soon but they did not,” he said.