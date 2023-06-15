Thanjai fisher faints, falls into sea, dies

TIRUCHY: On the day after lifting of the fishing period ban, a fisherman who was fishing mid-sea fainted and fell into the Bay of Bengal off Sethubavachatram, Thanjavur and died on Wednesday.

Sekar (54), a fisher from Vallavanpattinam near Sethubavachatram ventured into sea along with three fellow fishermen on Wednesday at around 6 am. While they were fishing two nautical miles off Sethubavachatram, Sekar who was involved in pulling the nets, swooned suddenly and fell into the sea after losing balance. Soon the fellow fishers jumped into the sea and lifted him to the boat. However, he died.

Soon, they brought his body to the shore and informed the Sethubavachatram Coastal police who secured the body and sent it to the Peravurani Government Hopsital. A case was registered and investigations are on.