Thanjai fisher dies after boat capsizes midsea

TIRUCHY: A fisherman died after the boat capsized in the mid sea in Sethubavachathiram in Thanjavur on Thursday.

It is said, M Gajini Mohammed (55) along with K Kamaraj (30) ventured into sea on a country boat on Wednesday night.

While they were fishing, there was a heavy wind flow and their boat capsized. Kamaraj swam fast to the neighbouring boat but Gajini Mohammed went missing and the information was passed onto the Fisheries Department and Coastal Security group personnel and revenue officials. On Thursday, the officials along with the coastal security group personnel and Marine police went to the sea and searched for the missing fisher.

Meanwhile, the body of the missing Gajini Mohammed was retrieved by the Pudukkottai fishermen at Krishnajipattinam and was sent to the Peravurani GH. Coastal Security Group Inspector Majula registered a case and investigations are on.