Thanjai firm partner held for defrauding public

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur EOW police on Thursday arrested a man who cheated public along with the transport firm owner.

Sources said, Kamaludeen from Ayyampettai in Thanjavur was running a transport company and sought the investment from public and collected several crores of rupees from hundreds of investors and failed to disburse the incentive as he promised. Meanwhile Kamaludeen died in 2021 and so the investors approached Kamaludeen’s wife Rehana Begam and sons Afsal Rahman and Haris but they did not give any prompt response. Acomplaint with the EOW police, Tiruchy who registered a case.

In the meantime, the EOW police summoned Anguraj (41) from Thanjavur who is a close associate and business partner of Kamaludeen.

Anguraj also had bought several properties with the money the firm collected. On Thursday, the police arrested Anguraj and later he was lodged in the Madurai prison.