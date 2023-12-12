Thanjai farmer sends 4T bananas to flood-hit

TIRUCHY: It was just before harvesting his banana crop that Madhiazhagan, a 50-year-old farmer from Thanjavur, learnt about the devastation caused by Cyclone Michaung and the subsequent floods, and how the people in Chennai were struggling in its aftermath. Rising to the occasion as he has done a few times in the past, he donated the entire yield of banana to the flood-hit brethren.

On Monday, officials flagged off the consignment weighing around 4 tonnes, which is expected to reach Chennai soon.

Madhiazhagan, a banana farmer from Vadugakudi in Tiruvaiyaru had cultivated the crop in a few acres this time. When he was about to harvest it, he came to know how the people from Chennai were suffering because of the flood. Without second thoughts, he decided to send the entire harvest to extend the support he could.

When he discussed the idea with his wife Kavitha, she too supported the plan. The couple then commenced the process of harvesting the banana crop on Monday, loaded the entire yield in a load van and drove straight to the Thanjavur Collectorate. When they expressed their willingness to donate it for flood relief, Collector Deepak Jacob immediately backed the philanthropic effort.

Within hours, DRO Thiyagarajan flagged off the consignment in the presence of Thanjavur RDO Ilakkiya in the afternoon. An NGO from Thanjavur took care of the transport charges.

“This is just a small support to my fellowmen who have been suffering and longing for food. Though I may have gotten around Rs 100 per bunch of bananas, I did not bother about it. I can continue to cultivate the crops soon and get good yield. But helping the fellow people who are suffering is more important,” said Madhiazhagan.

This is not the first time Madhiazhagan has stepped up to do his bit to offer succour to those struggling. Earlier during the COVID-19 pandemic, he had donated around two tonnes of bananas to the Thanjavur Medical College. Also, during every harvest season, he regularly donates bananas to the poor and the orphans.