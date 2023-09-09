Thanjai cops book unknown man in crypto fraud case

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur police on Friday registered a case against an unknown social media influencer who had reportedly cheated Rs 69 lakh from a youth with the promise of higher incentive to invest in crypto currency.

It is said, a 36-year-old man (name not revealed) from Thirukattupalli in Thanjavur district received a whatsapp message on March 6 in which the sender insisted him to invest in cryptocurrency which would fetch him higher incentives.

Subsequently, he contacted the unknown person who told him that he could get gains between 10 and 20 per cent of his investment. The person on the other end also assured him of the safety of his money.

Believing this, the Thirukattupalli man had invested a sum upto Rs 69.85 lakh in different occasions.

Against such a backdrop, the man contacted the caller to inquire about the incentive as he did not receive any money even four months after the investment but the particular number was switched off. Only then, the Thirukattupalli man realised that he was cheated.

On Friday, he approached the Thanjavur cyber crime police and based on the complaint, the police registered a case and are investigating.