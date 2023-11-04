Thangam Thennarasu reviews monsoon preparedness of Tangedco

CHENNAI: Finance and Electricity Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Saturday took stock of the preparedness work in the 13 districts for which the Met department has given orange and yellow alerts and asked the officials to coordinate with the State and the district-level disaster management committees.

In the review meeting, the Minister enquired about the availability of the stocks, and Tangedco has a stock of 3.01 poles, 12,600 conductors, and 18,008 transformers.

He instructed the superintendent engineers to take up restoration works according to the damages caused to the distribution infrastructure with an adequate number of personnel and materials needed.

Minister Thennarasu said that assistant executive engineers should be appointed on a shift basis to work in coordination with the state disaster management center while the assistant engineers should coordinate with the district disaster management committee at the collectorate.

"All the 44 distribution circles should have engineers to attend to the complaints round-the-clock at the Superintendent engineers' office," he added.

At the division level, two committees should be formed under the executive engineers, he said, adding that each committee should have 15 workers with a total of 5000 on round a clock basis.

He directed the officials to ensure that all the equipment should be in working condition. In case of a power outage, he asked the officials to restore power supply on a priority basis to the hospitals, drinking water facilities, government offices, banks, and mobile phone towers. He instructed all the officials to attend to the phone calls during the monsoon period.