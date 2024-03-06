Thangam Thennarasu interacted with energy consumers over implementation of welfare schemes

CHENNAI: Finance and Electricity Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Wednesday visited Tangedco's call centre 'Minnagam' and spoke to consumers over the phone as part of the 'Neengal Nalama' initiative announced by chief minister M K Stalin.



The minister attended the calls of the consumers and inquired about the implementation of various welfare schemes such as free agricultural electricity connections to farmers, action taken on petitions received in Makkaludan Muthalvar initiative, name transfer campaigns.

A Tangedco release said that the minister spoke to five consumers.

Tangedco's chairman and managing director Rajesh Lakhoni and energy secretary Beela Venkatesan were also present during the interaction.