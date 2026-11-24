The incident first came to light in September when rumours spread across Athur and neighbouring villages in Thoothukudi that a bag containing gold bars and ornaments had been recovered near the Mukkani Thamirabarani River bridge.

With river water levels running low, residents living along the banks frequently sifted through the riverbed sand in search of lost valuables such as rings, earrings, or cash.

Despite widespread talk that a resident had stumbled upon a large cache of gold, no formal complaint or case was registered at the Athur police station.