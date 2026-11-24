THOOTHUKUDI: The CB-CID seized 54 sovereigns of gold jewellery and Rs 67,000 in cash from a suspect in Athur as part of an ongoing probe into the mysterious discovery of a gold-filled bag in the Thamirabarani River.
The incident first came to light in September when rumours spread across Athur and neighbouring villages in Thoothukudi that a bag containing gold bars and ornaments had been recovered near the Mukkani Thamirabarani River bridge.
With river water levels running low, residents living along the banks frequently sifted through the riverbed sand in search of lost valuables such as rings, earrings, or cash.
Despite widespread talk that a resident had stumbled upon a large cache of gold, no formal complaint or case was registered at the Athur police station.
Days later, personnel from the NIB, while conducting routine checks on Mudukku Tharuvai Road in Ramanathapuram, detained five men behaving suspiciously. The suspects were identified as Kuppusamy of Ramanathapuram, Selvaraj of Paramakudi, and three residents from the Athur riverbank area.
During the probe, police recovered 38 gold bars valued at Rs 5 crore, 28 sovereigns of gold jewellery, and Rs 12.20 lakh in cash from the group. The three men from Mukkani reportedly confessed that the bag of gold had become entangled in a fishing net cast into the Thamirabarani River. They told investigators they had travelled to Ramanathapuram to divide the treasure among themselves. The seized gold and cash were deposited in the government treasury as unclaimed property.
However, the case took a fresh turn after allegations surfaced that the initial seizure of gold bars and cash had been significantly under-reported. The investigation was transferred to the CB-CID.
Acting on leads, a five-member CB-CID team led by Ramanathapuram DSP Ajay Thangam raided the residence of a suspect named Karuppasamy in Athur. Officials recovered 54 sovereigns of gold ornaments—including rings, bracelets, and earrings—alongside Rs 67,000 in cash. Karuppasamy claimed he purchased the jewellery using profits earned from selling costume accessories, such as wigs and crowns, during the Kulasekarapattinam Dasara festival.
Meanwhile, CB-CID officials are expanding their inquiry to examine reports that some people in Athur, Kurumbur, Arumuganeri, and Tiruchendur may be hiding additional gold bars or have recently acquired high-value assets, including houses, cars, and land. Further investigation is under way.