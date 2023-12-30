Thambraas pres slams anti-Brahmin campaign

TIRUCHY: Thamizhnadu Brahmin Association (Thambraas) on Friday charged that a negative campaign has been made against their community across the state and appealed to those people to have a change of mind and claimed that the community constitutes5 per cent of the total population-rebutting claims of a lesser one.

Speaking to reporters after the state conference of its women and youth wing in the city, the president of the association N Narayanan said the community constituted 5 per cent population in Tamil Nadu, down from 7 per cent. A negative campaign has been waged against the community widely across the state, he charged. “Those who have been claiming that the community constitutes only a minuscule 3 per cent of the state’s population should change their mind,” he said.

Narayanan claimed that there are 12 lakh Brahmin families in Tamil Nadu with 45 lakh votes. The prominent leader of the community said that they are a deciding factor in state politics. The community hasn’t been recognised as it should have been,” he lamented.

Stating that there is a mismatch of male-female ratio in the community as women are comparatively less in number, Narayanan said, it becomes a challenge for the parents to find proper matches for their children forcing them to opt for Brahmins from other states.