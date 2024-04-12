‘Thalikku Thangam’ stopped in AIADMK regime, says PTR

MADURAI: While AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami and leader of the opposition and other senior leaders of the party are blaming the DMK government for stalling the ‘Thalikku Thangam’ scheme, which’s introduced in the erstwhile regime, PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Minister of Information Technology and Digital Services, denied it saying that the scheme was suspended four years ago during the AIADMK regime.

The AIADMK government neither bought gold nor allocated funds for the scheme. Citing these, PTR on Thursday said the DMK government could not resume spending on the scheme suspended by the AIADMK government. While garnering votes for Su Venkatesan, the contestant representing CPM, an ally of DMK, from Madurai LS constituency, PTR said CM Stalin introduced schemes even better than ‘Thalikku Thangam’ scheme, for the welfare of women in TN.

Scores of girl students are enjoying the benefits of Rs 1,000 a month under ‘Pudhumai Penn scheme’ that encourages girl students of government schools to pursue higher education, he said.