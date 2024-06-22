Thalayatti Bommai opens earning path for youth in Tamil Nadu

TIRUCHY: Lending a hand to improve the skills of talented youngsters so that they would be able to earn a living while also keeping alive traditional handicrafts that are closely linked to the culture of the State, the Tamil Nadu Small Industries Development Corporation along with Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation conducted a three-month-long training programme in Thanjavur.

The programme focused on Thanjavur paintings, pith works and Thalayatti Bommai, which have grown to fetch acclaim for the district.

The handicraft skill development programmes for the artisans were conducted for as many as 90 beneficiaries for the past three months. “The trainees were given guides that would provide knowledge about field study on the particular art, project report preparation and marketing techniques. We would help them to avail loans for establishing their own units, which would ensure their sustained improved livelihood,” the Collector added.

Distributing the training aids and certificate of completion to those who underwent training, Thanjavur Collector Deepak Jacob said, “They were given firsthand training programme on Thanjavur painting, Thalayatti Bommai making and pith works. The authorities identified 30 students who were trained in each art work,” he said.

The programme has been modelled for persons in the age group of 18 to 35, with a minimum qualification of Class 8. A monthly scholarship of Rs 12,500 was given to all the persons undergoing training in addition to refreshment and food, he said.