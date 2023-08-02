Thalavady woman killed in wild elephant attack

COIMBATORE: Wild elephants have become a cause of scare in the areas surrounding Bhavani Sagar and Thalavady, with one women being fatally attacked in her farm.

In Thalavady, Madammal, 55, wife of Jadayappan, 62, a farmer from Kermalam, died in an elephant attack on their farm on Monday night. The couple was staying in a hut on their potato farm. Hearing some unusual noise, Madammal came out of the house around 11 pm, only to be attacked by a wild elephant. The body of the deceased was sent for a post-mortem at Sathyamangalam Government Hospital.

Meanwhile, the forest department continued to monitor round the clock the wild elephant tranquilised and translocated from Pollachi to the Chinnakallar area in Valparai by deploying drones.

On Tuesday morning, a wild elephant strayed out of the forest area to take a stroll in the sprawling park of Bhavani Sagar dam in Erode triggering panic among people. The tusker, which came to consume water in the dam’s water spread area, entered the park, instead of retreating into the forest area on Tuesday morning.

There were no tourists in the park, but the scared staff of the Public Works Department (PWD) involved in maintenance work ran out in fear. From Bazaar Street, the elephant walked to the Bhavani Sagar Road and moved towards crowded areas. On sighting the elephant, the frenzied public ran helter-skelter for safety. Acting swiftly, the forest personnel drove the elephant back into the forest area.